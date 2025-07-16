An Indian woman was recently arrested in the United States for allegedly shoplifting merchandise worth over INR 1 lakh. It is learnt that the woman allegedly stole merchandise worth USD 1,300 from a Target store in Illinois. The incident came to light after bodycam footage of police officials questioning the Indian woman went viral on social media. The viral clip shows an interaction between the Indian woman and a police officer who detained her. It is reported that cops were called to the Target store after the Indian woman spent hours inside the store stealing items and ultimately trying to walk out with thousands of dollars in unpaid merchandise. Reports also state that the Indian woman was caught in the US without a passport. The video shows the Indian woman explaining herself as she says that she can pay for the items. She is also seen urging police officials to "end the matter". US: 24-Year-Old Indian Woman Simran Simran Goes Missing Days After Arriving for Arranged Marriage in New Jersey, Investigation Underway.

Indian Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in the US

This Indian woman came to visit her family in America and the first thing she does is steal. pic.twitter.com/nuwZGvwAuC — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 14, 2025

Video of the Indian Woman's Arrest Goes Viral

Deport her and set an example once and for all, we don’t want filth coming from 🇮🇳 which brings bad name to 🇮🇳 in USA. @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/r9WcJRG6WJ — 🇮🇳 Avi Dandiya (@avidandiya) July 15, 2025

