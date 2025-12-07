A passport office error in India has left KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh “10 years younger” on official records. When Jasveer Singh renewed his passport, his birth year was mistakenly entered as 1998 instead of 1988. The error went unnoticed until months later, when a car dealer asked if he was 26. Singh took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his ordeal. "I don’t need skincare, I just need the passport office. They literally made me 10 years younger. Thanks, Govt of India. When I renewed my passport last time, I didn’t think much of it. All documents were correct - birth year 1988. Months later, I went to buy a car and the dealer asked, “Sir, are you 26?” That’s when I found out. I hadn’t even noticed," Singh wrote. "Turns out, the person entering the data at the passport office made a typo. The crazy part? It passed every single layer of ‘strict verification’, he added. MEA Announces Successful Rollout of Passport Seva Programme, Global Passport Seva Programme and E-Passport.

‘Don’t Need Skincare’: KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh Takes Dig at Passport Office

I don’t need skincare, I just need the passport office. They literally made me 10 years younger. Thanks, Govt of India😄 When I renewed my passport last time, I didn’t think much of it. All documents were correct - birth year 1988. Months later, I went to buy a car and the… pic.twitter.com/MGWYW6X9Ux — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) December 7, 2025

Netizens Shocked

Seriously? How is this possible in a multi-step approval system! — Rajiv (@RajivHydrabad) December 7, 2025

Passport Blunder Shocks Netizens

In today’s digital era, how is this possible? https://t.co/Jx1MUGWZjk — Rahul (@RahulDelhi97) December 7, 2025

'This is Very Surprising', Says User

This is very surprising! — Sarcastic Shah 🇮🇳 (@shah_sarcastic) December 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

