Federal prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Lawrence Reed with committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system after he allegedly set a 26-year-old woman on fire aboard a Chicago CTA Blue Line train on November 17. According to federal affidavits, Reed approached the woman from behind, doused her with what appeared to be gasoline, and then ignited the fuel, leaving her engulfed in flames. The victim escaped the train at a downtown stop but collapsed on the platform and remains in critical condition with severe burns. Surveillance footage showed Reed filling a small container with gasoline just 30 minutes before the attack. Witnesses described the scene as horrifying, with bystanders rushing to help the woman. Reed was arrested soon after and appeared disruptive in court, shouting that he wished to represent himself and expressing shock at the terrorism charge. Reed has an extensive criminal history, with 49 arrests, 10 felony cases, and prior convictions including probation, jail time, and a two-year state prison sentence for a 2003 drug case. Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Erupts Outside Aria Resort and Casino in US After Blast (Watch Video).

Man Charged With Terrorism After Setting Woman Ablaze on Train

NEW: The Chicago man accused of lighting a young woman on fire on a Blue Line train had previously been arrested at least 72 times. 72 times… 50-year-old Lawrence Reed is accused of intentionally lighting the woman on fire with gasoline and a lighter. Judge Laura McNally… pic.twitter.com/kqVm8K3x7L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

