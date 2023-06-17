He is not only the Badshah of Bollywood but also one of the richest actors in the world. He is Shah Rukh Khan! After delivering the biggest hit of his career earlier this year with Pathaan, King Khan is eyeing new records and achievements. In the recently released ‘Richest Actors in The World List’ by Global Index, which provides information about world statistics, the 57-year-old takes the fourth position. Yes, with a net worth of $770 million, Shah Rukh Khan of India is the world’s fourth richest actor. He is only behind Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion, Tyler Perry: $1 Billion and Dwayne Johnson: $820 million. All these actors are from the United States of America. American and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise with $620 million, completes the top-5 richest actors list in the world. Two other Indian actors who have found a spot in this prestigious list are Amitabh Bachchan, with $410 million, and Salman Khan, with $350 million!

Richest Actors in The World List by Global Index!

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion 🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion 🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $820 million 🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million 🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million 🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million 🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million 🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million 🇺🇲… — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) June 14, 2023

