A dramatic scene unfolded late Tuesday night in Indore’s 78 Scheme area, near the Clifton Corporate Building, where a girl was caught on camera thrashing her boyfriend with slippers after allegedly catching him cheating. The viral video shows the woman kicking and beating the man, tearing his clothes and forcing him to apologise for taking another girl to a hotel party. A crowd gathered as the incident escalated, and passersby later helped the man dress and go home. The woman, claiming to be his wife, left the scene on a bike with two other boys. Lasudia police have confirmed the incident and are investigating, though no formal complaint has been filed by either party so far. The boyfriend reportedly appeared drunk during the altercation. Drunken Brawl Caught on Camera in Indore: Girls Clash Outside Malhar Mega Mall, Hurl Abuses and Pull Each Other’s Hair Over Vulgar Comment; Video Goes Viral.

Girl Thrashes Boyfriend in Indore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDORE UPDATE 📰 (@_indore_update)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)