On Friday, thousands of users worldwide experienced issues with Meta’s Instagram, which was registered by the users on microblogging site Twitter. Users reported having trouble signing in, sharing pictures, and using other features on the video-sharing app. The reason behind this outage remains unclear as of now, though Insta users were quick to kickstart a customary meme fest on the occasion. Instagram Down Funny Memes, Jokes and Hilarious Images Go Crazy Viral on Twitter as Users Unable to Post Pics and Face Messaging Issues.

Netizens Running to Twitter to Report Insta

Me running to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is down... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/G3YjSWlxuG — Mursal❤️ (@Rajashe64006686) March 31, 2023

A Hilarious Take on Current Scenario

That's how people coming on Twitter to confirm that Instagram is down 😂... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0ca9jYI0TA — Mursal❤️ (@Rajashe64006686) March 31, 2023

Taking a Dig At Desperation

Admin trying to post on IG during #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/GKJCWGqjdu — myco (@myco_io) March 31, 2023

A Customary Meme to Go With the Flow

Me running to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/o6H2AswZ7r — 爱♡ (@Oye_rabiaa) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)