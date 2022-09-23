Meta-owned platform Instagram faced an outage on 22 September, Thursday as users were unable to post pictures and faced issues in their feed. While some netizens also complained about the problems with DMs. Twitterati's updates went viral, and the microblogging site was bombarded with 'Instagram Down' funny memes, humorous jokes, puns and hilarious images. According to DownDetector, Instagram went down around 9.32 am, and the outage reports were 66% for app crashes.

The First Thing In The Morning

#instagramdown Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working... pic.twitter.com/S5rT20z4r9 — Abhishek Kaushik (@_AKKaushik) September 22, 2022

Is Your IG Feed Doing Okay Now?

#instagramdown#Instagram down and messaging issues in some parts of the world. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 23, 2022

What Else Then!

Everyone coming to Twitter after Instagram went down.😅#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/IFCjNdkG0K — × റോബിൻ ⱼD × 🕊 (@PeaceBrwVJ) September 22, 2022

Because That's The Only Way To Check

Me after coming on twitter and verifying insta is down#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/jAJHXgteUS — Abdul Rehman Naveed (@Rehman_381) September 22, 2022

That's Tiresome

me opening and closing instagram every five minutes to see if it's back up #instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/9CrKftuqjv — Indian Tweets - Ankit (@indiantweets__2) September 22, 2022

