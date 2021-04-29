In a viral video, an Instagram influencer was seen having painted a blue surgical mask on her face by a friend to visit a supermarket in Indonesia’s Bali amid the coronavirus pandemic, flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niluh Djelantik (@niluhdjelantik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)