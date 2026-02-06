Bengaluru, February 6: A road accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru left three youths injured, one of them seriously, on February 6, 2026. The incident, reportedly caught on camera, occurred along the busy Surathkal–Mukka stretch, raising fresh concerns over speeding and road safety in the area.

According to initial information, the accident took place when a car rammed into a motorcycle at high speed, causing a heavy impact. The force of the collision threw the riders off the two-wheeler and onto the road, resulting in multiple injuries. Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe enough to knock the motorcycle off balance instantly, hurling the riders several feet away and leading to head and body injuries. Odisha Road Accident: 5 Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Overturns Trying To Save Biker in Jagatshinghpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Surathkal Accident Caught on Camera

Triple riding, no helmets, and a reckless highway entry led to a shocking crash near #Surathkal, #Mangaluru. A speeding car rammed into the bike, throwing the riders into the air, the entire incident was caught on CCTV. #accident #mangalorenews pic.twitter.com/tdvVXh5rPK — Headline Karnataka (@hknewsonline) February 6, 2026

Police and local sources confirmed that the motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mukka Srinivas Hospital for close monitoring and treatment. Doctors are continuing evaluation, and his condition is said to be critical. The two other youths involved in the crash also suffered injuries but are reported to be out of danger and are undergoing treatment and observation at the same hospital.

Local residents and passersby rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped shift the injured to the hospital. The quick response by bystanders is believed to have ensured faster medical attention. Both the car and the motorcycle involved in the crash sustained visible damage. Jaipur Road Accident: Speeding Audi Hits Divider, Rams Into Pedestrians in Rajasthan; 1 Killed, 14 Injured (Watch Videos).

Traffic police are expected to record statements from the injured persons and witnesses to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials will also examine factors such as vehicle speed, lane position, possible negligence, and whether helmets and other safety measures were in use at the time of the collision. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

The Surathkal-Mukka stretch and surrounding suburban areas of Mangaluru have witnessed a steady rise in traffic due to rapid institutional, industrial, and residential growth. Residents have repeatedly flagged issues of overspeeding and rash driving in the corridor. Road safety advocates are once again calling for stricter speed enforcement, improved signage, and greater awareness among motorists to prevent such accidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Headline Karnataka ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

