International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem is celebrated every year on July 26. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a video on Twitter explaining how mangroves protect us from tsunamis, cyclones & storms. "Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 20 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay [sic]," Parveen Kaswan wrote while sharing a miniature model showing the importance of mangroves in disaster management. Forest Guards Deploy 'Patrol Elephants' to Conduct Patrolling on Wet Grasslands During Monsoon Season, IFS Officer Shares Video of the Challenging Task.

Check the Viral Video Here:

Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 20 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay. Courtesy; Dutch research institute Deltares. pic.twitter.com/zxHohdCkbQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2023

