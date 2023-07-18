Patrolling in the monsoon season gets difficult. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey, forest guards are seen riding on elephants on the wet grasslands for patrolling. The video shot in the Dudhwa region shows the challenging task of patrolling in the rainy season. "Patrol elephants help in accessing inundated areas and wet grasslands in this tough time [sic]," Ramesh Pandey added in the caption of the video. "True, salute to trustees of jungle [sic]," a user commented on the video. 'How Rivers Are Made': IFS Officer Shares Beautiful Video of Newly-Made River Passing Through Forest.

Here's the Video of Patrolling:

Patrolling in Terai specially in Dudhwa is quite challenging during monsoons. Patrol elephants help in accessing inundated areas and wet grasslands in this tough time. Hats off to our green guards. #MonsoonPatrolling @ntca_india VC: @banjoyifs pic.twitter.com/k4JntduszW — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 18, 2023

