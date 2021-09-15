Apple introduced the much-awaited iPhone 13 series, which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and the social media platforms are going crazy over the announcement. Of course, the evergreen joke “Kidney Bech Ke iPhone Kharidna Hoga” (have to sell a kidney to buy iPhone) is back among Apple product enthusiasts in India. And in addition to this, there are more funny memes on iPhone 13 series doing rounds on the internet. In fact, one of the trending hashtags on Twitter is #iphone13series. Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With All-New Super Retina XDR Display.
Le YouTubers
*iPhone 13 announced*
Tech Youtubers:#iphone13series #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xo5NlK8LFc
— misfit. (@frshouttavibes) September 14, 2021
Yes, Yes, Yes
This is how much one might have to spend to purchase everything that has been unveiled today 🥲#Apple #AppleEvent #iphone13series #AppleWatchSeries7 #ipadgen9 #iPadmini pic.twitter.com/YeUtNbEmCz
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 14, 2021
Me Who Uses Nokia 3000
#Apple launched #iphone13series
Le people who are using iphone 12 series pic.twitter.com/M0XgWZlTtf
— Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) September 14, 2021
HAHHAHAHAHAHA
#iphone13series #AppleEvent #Apple
Reposted with the #AppleEvent ...Nice effect, Like and see🍎 pic.twitter.com/lnxaXcqvAL
— Sandul Premathiratne (@SPremathiratne) September 15, 2021
At Least The Jokes Keep Getting Better
#AppleEvent #iPhone13 #iphone13series #iOS15
This is how my eyes see the apple phones ..🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/22ISMmlAlH
— Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) September 14, 2021
Haan Bhai Haan
Me buying #iphone13series 😂 pic.twitter.com/BErcbpPyuc
— TOXIC😌||STAN ABDULLAH🖤|| (@kyakarogynaamka) September 15, 2021
There Are More Like Us
#iphone13series #AppleEvent #ipadgen9 #Apple
Middle class ppl watching the release of iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/KzlRbDzpVh
— Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) September 14, 2021
HAHAHHAHAHAAH *Cries in Corner*
#Apple#iphone13series is trending
Me with my NOKIA pic.twitter.com/5m41S9WagX
— ꜱᴡᴀyᴀᴍ (@chauhanswayam5) September 14, 2021
It's Not Funny
Launching iPhone 13 when someone is still paying the EMI of iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/YiDQXk5lPB
— Parth (@X__Parth) September 7, 2021
Tu, Tu, Main, Main
Every iPhone launch be like:#iphone13series #iPhone13ProMax pic.twitter.com/o1eNFtY7rQ
— Saakshijain (@saakshijain18) September 14, 2021
