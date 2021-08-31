New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford came up with an interesting post on his social media handle introducing all to 'Creepy Mommy Doll.' Well, it belongs to his three-year-old daughter Neve's doll. He captioned his post with "A short Monday distraction. Apologies for not knowing who the talent was behind this masterpiece, it arrived without detailed attached."

Watch Video of Clarke Gayford Introducing Us To 'Creepy Mommy Doll'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarke Gayford (@clarkegayford)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)