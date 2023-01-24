Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to her office on her last day as as the Prime Minister of New Zealand. While addressing the country, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life". In her last address as New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern donned a traditional Maori outfit as went on to deliver an emotional goodbye. She also said that she was "ready to be a sister and a mum'" as she prepares to step down as the Prime Minister of the country. Jacinda Ardern will be succeeded by Chris Hipkins. New Zealand's ruling Labour party chose Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as its leader. He will become country’s 41st prime minister. Chris Hipkins Set to Replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's Prime Minister.

