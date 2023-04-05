Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand on Wednesday bid farewell to the country's parliament in a tearful address. In her address to the parliament, Ardern said that all New Zealanders should feel politics can be a home for them. She also thanked her family, her political party, and her supporters. In January this year, Jacinda Ardern stepped down as New Zealand's prime minister saying that she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country. Ardern led the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and a terror attack in Christchurch. Jacinda Ardern Delivers Her Final Speech as New Zealand PM Wearing Traditional Maori, Watch Video of Her Emotional Goodbye.

Jacinda Ardern Bids Farewell to New Zealand Parliament

Jacinda Ardern bids farewell to New Zealand parliament in tearful address https://t.co/D7kccat9v8 pic.twitter.com/JGqYtLA0oZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2023

Watch Jacinda Ardern's Tearful Address to New Zealand Parliament:

