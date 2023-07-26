The newest attack from conservatives who frequently criticise the US President Joe Biden's speeches has been a clip of the latter allegedly declaring that he 'ended cancer' on social media. The remarks were made on Tuesday during a speech from the White House in which 80-year-old Biden praised fresh initiatives to pressure insurance companies to expand mental health care coverage. "One of the things I'm always asked is why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while in being able to do big things. If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do? I said I'd cure cancer. They looked at me like, why cancer? Because no one thinks we can. That's why, and we can. We ended cancer as we know it", the latter said, according to an official White House Release. However, in the video, Biden appears to slur the words 'can' and 'end' together during his sentence, and it sounds as if he says 'ended' instead. Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe While Speaking on COVID-19 Deaths, Says 'Over 100 People' Died From Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Video of US President's Remarks on Cancer Cure Goes Viral

US President Biden: "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it."pic.twitter.com/yzG2RQwnqQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

Biden: "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it." pic.twitter.com/RI5JqxyG3A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

Here's How Netizens React

JUST IN: President Joe Biden has officially cured cancer according to President Joe Biden. What an amazing day for people all around the world 🎉 "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can!” “We ended cancer as we know it.” Biden will now be… pic.twitter.com/AmNxjcQx6Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2023

Biden just announced that he’s cured cancer Yes, he seriously did We are an international joke pic.twitter.com/fGEIU47usH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 25, 2023

