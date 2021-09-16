K-pop icons BTS are all prepared to participate in the UN General Assembly on Monday as the Korean stars will be looking forward to joining the world leaders at the prominent summit. The international body confirmed the music stars' presence for the second 'Sustainable Development Goals' moment that will be convened by the UN Secretary-General. The BTS were also granted diplomatic passports to commence their new roles as presidential special envoys, remarked the South Korean presidential office.

Check Out the Tweet for UN's Announcement of BTS Joining the General Assembly:

NEWS: Music stars @BTS_twt will join world leaders at the UN on Monday to show support for the #GlobalGoals & help inspire ambitious action to create better future for all. Don't miss their very special musical performance! https://t.co/jDSVSOoszI #UNGA pic.twitter.com/6YNSSijBGA — United Nations (@UN) September 15, 2021

