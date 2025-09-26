Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, September 26, was met with protest as the delegates from other countries walked out of the hall in protest. A video of the diplomats walking out of the UNGA hall has surfaced on social media. In the video, the delegates can be seen leaving the hall, booing and cheering, as the session's chairman called for order. Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza as he gave a defiant UN speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza. ‘There Will Be No Palestine State’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Slams UK, Canada and Australia for Recognising Palestine (Watch Video).

Benjamin Netanyahu's UNGA Address Begins, Diplomats Stage Walkout Protest

Ambassadors of several UN countries walk out from UNGA hall as Israel PM Netanyahu's address begins. https://t.co/GSmYNpQOav pic.twitter.com/AheKKFnt0P — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 26, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu's UNGA Speech

