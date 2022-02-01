February 1 is observed with a sense of pride as well as grief as Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman to venture into space, passed away along with her crewmates in 2003. The tragic incident happened when the Space Shuttle Columbia destroyed over Texas during its re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, the spacecraft was just 16 minutes away from the scheduled landing when the disaster occurred. To pay tribute to the strong woman, netizens share pics and videos remembering the daughter of India.

