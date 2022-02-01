February 1 is observed with a sense of pride as well as grief as Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman to venture into space, passed away along with her crewmates in 2003. The tragic incident happened when the Space Shuttle Columbia destroyed over Texas during its re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, the spacecraft was just 16 minutes away from the scheduled landing when the disaster occurred. To pay tribute to the strong woman, netizens share pics and videos remembering the daughter of India.

Take A Look:

An inspiration for many budding minds across the world, we remember the brave astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary. My tribute to her. - Shri #RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/5P8p9YTI0G — Vamshi Chand Reddy వంశీచంద్ రెడ్డి (@VamsiChandReddy) February 1, 2022

Kalpana Chawla’s 16th Death Anniversary

Remembering India's 🇮🇳 first woman astronaut in space Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary! 😇💔 She will always be an inspiration to millions across the globe.#KalpanaChawlapic.twitter.com/aktPtvj3iA — Aarav Gautam 🇮🇳 (@IAmAarav8) January 31, 2022

Remembering Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla ji, the first woman astronaut of Indian origin, on her death anniversary. She will always be remembered for illuminating the name of the country on the world stage and giving wings to the imagination of women and youth. pic.twitter.com/Ei13HFyRYo — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) February 1, 2022

1st Female Indian Space Traveller

Remembering Kalpana Chawla,The First Indian Origin Woman To Go To Space On Her Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ZqBgDHUkoY — Abhishek Singh Chauhan🇮🇳 (@ilyushin_76md) February 1, 2022

Twitterati Pay Homage To First Female Astronaut Of Indian Origin

Remembering Kalpana Chawla, the daughter of Bharat Mata, the inspiration for women and the symbol of determination, dedication and strength on her death anniversary. She was first woman of Indian origin who went to space. ~A proud Indian (Unnati Shahi)#KalpanaChawla #Indian pic.twitter.com/gMi8n1jNVZ — Unnati Shahi (@unnati_shahi) February 1, 2022

