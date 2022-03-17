Kalpana Chawla who was born in Haryana, became the first woman of Indian origin to go to space on 19 November 1997, as part of the six-astronaut crew that flew the space shuttle Columbia. On the birth anniversary of the late astronaut political groups and several organizations have taken to social media to write tribute messages and thank her for inspiring a generation of Indians and budding astronauts the world over.

Kalpana Chawla Birth Anniversary Tributes:

The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it. ~ Kalpana Chawla #MahilaCongressWisdom pic.twitter.com/S7xl0Ve1oU — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) March 17, 2022

Offering my tribute to late Indian aerospace engineer and pride of India Kalpana Chawla on her birth anniversary. May her achievements inspire more and more Indian youth to rise high in the field. pic.twitter.com/Vd1lRxNH9N — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) March 17, 2022

On her birth anniversary, we pay our solemn tributes to Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian origin woman to fly to space. As a child, she was fascinated by planes and her dreams led her to NASA. Hers is a story of inspiration for young dreamers for whom the sky is not the limit. pic.twitter.com/pzkbwk2b9Y — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2022

Tributes to the first Indian-origin woman to go to space, Kalpana Chawla Ji on her birth anniversary. Her inspiring journey has left an unerasable impact on the lives of young girls of our nation.#KalpanaChawla pic.twitter.com/yULuwCYh13 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 17, 2022

