Kalpana Chawla who was born in Haryana, became the first woman of Indian origin to go to space on 19 November 1997, as part of the six-astronaut crew that flew the space shuttle Columbia. On the birth anniversary of the late astronaut political groups and several organizations have taken to social media to write tribute messages and thank her for inspiring a generation of Indians and budding astronauts the world over.

Kalpana Chawla Birth Anniversary Tributes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)