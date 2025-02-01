On February 1, 2025, India and the world commemorated the 22nd death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to venture into space. Prominent political figures, including Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari, paid heartfelt tributes to the astronaut. Chouhan lauded Chawla’s pioneering spirit and her significant contributions to space exploration, emphasising her role as an inspiration for countless Indians. Gadkari highlighted her legacy, noting how her achievements continue to motivate young minds to pursue careers in science and technology. Kalpana Chawla’s enduring legacy serves as a beacon for aspiring astronauts and scientists, symbolising courage, determination, and excellence in the field of space exploration. Kalpana Chawla Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by Indian-American Astronaut and Aerospace Engineer To Remember Her Rich Legacy.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pays Tribute to Kalpana Chawla

अपनी अंतरिक्ष की ऊंची उड़ान से देश को गौरवान्वित करने वाली प्रथम भारतीय महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री कल्पना चावला जी की पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। आप जैसी बेटियां न केवल नारी शक्ति का सदैव पर्याय रहेंगी, अपितु देश व दुनिया की करोड़ों बेटियों की प्रेरणास्रोत भी… pic.twitter.com/1hcSlN0n5e — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Pays Tribute To Kalpana Chawla

Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Kalpana Chawla

प्रथम भारतीय महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री कल्पना चावला जी की पुण्यतिथि पर शत्-शत् नमन। अंतरिक्ष के रहस्यों को समझने में आपके द्वारा दिया गया योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। आप महिला सशक्तिकरण की मिशाल होने के साथ ही देश की बेटियों के लिए प्रेरणापुंज हैं। pic.twitter.com/uMyE9krCBB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 1, 2025

Chief Minister @BhagwantMann-led Punjab Government pays fondly remembers the first Indian-origin woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary.#KalpanaChawla #CMOPunjab pic.twitter.com/a54mKMv8ee — CMOPb (@CMOPbIndia) February 1, 2025

Kalpana Chawla dared to dream beyond the skies and realised her vision through sheer grit and determination, making the country proud of her extraordinary achievements. On her death anniversary, we pay tributes to the pioneering woman astronaut and role model, who continues to… pic.twitter.com/gUTh3SCqbQ — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 1, 2025

