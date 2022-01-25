There is a new Punjabi banger in the house by AP Dhillon and music enthusiasts are playing the song in a continous loop. "Excuses" by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, with music by Intense, is everywhere from Twitter to Instagram. Microblogging sites are bombarded with various hilarious puns and memes on the punch line 'Kehndi Hundi Si'. If you are a regular user of social media, chances are your feeds are flooded with rib-tickling posts by meme makers. Kehndi Hundi Si #SuperhitPanga Dikha De, Taare Ne Pasand Mainu Saare Live Updates Laa De ... - Latest Tweet by Pro Kabaddi.

Take A Look, Here:

Kehndi Hundi Si Trends On Twitter

Kehndi hundi si high paying clients dila de 'Will get back to you' ni pasand mainu, deal final krade. #kehndihundisi — Mantasha (@mantashawrites) January 21, 2022

Haha, Creativity!

For Music Lovers

someone - how's life going ?? Me - kehndi hundi si Chann tk rah banade 🙂 pic.twitter.com/nNISaFP278 — Elixir 🪐❤️ (@ammy_mehra_) January 20, 2022

Exactly!

Who called it twitter and not kehndi hundi si 😭🙏🏾 — Dhanoo💜 (@_Dhanoo) January 24, 2022

Watch: Official Video Of Excuses By AP Dhillon And Gurinder Gill

