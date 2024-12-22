Two of our country's biggest Punjabi artists, Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, are embroiled in a new controversy after the latter accused the former of blocking him on Instagram. The "Nain Matakka" singer released a statement denying the accusation. However, AP Dhillon has now shared proof that he was indeed blocked by the singer and later unblocked. Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday (December 22), AP shared a screen recording in which he tried to view Diljit's profile but failed to do so as he was blocked. However, he could view the profile on Saturday. In a separate story, AP wrote, "I wasn't planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what's real and what's not." Diljit Dosanjh is yet to reply to this. Diljit Dosanjh REACTS As AP Dhillon Accuses the Singer of Blocking Him on Instagram, Says ‘Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal Ho Sakde Aa, Kalakaaran Naal Ni’.

AP Dhillon Provides Proof of Getting Blocked by Diljit Dosanjh

(Photo Credits: @apdhillon/ Instagram)

AP Dhillon Speaks About Diljit Dosanjh Denying the Accusation

(Photo Credits: @apdhillon/ Instagram)

