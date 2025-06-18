Fans drew comparisons on social media after a picture of Mohammed Siraj resembling AP Dhillon went viral on social media. The India National Cricket Team fast bowler's similarity in looks with that of the Punjabi singer has been noticed on social media and fans this time spotted the Indian pacer who sported a haircut similar to that of AP Dhillon. The viral picture showed Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant coming out of an establishment and it went viral in no time, with fans noticing the similarity that the cricketer had with the singer. Several fans shared hilarious comments to the viral picture, with one of them writing, "One dropping beats, the other dropping batsmen. Double trouble!”. Mohammed Siraj will be in action in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series that gets underway on June 20. Virat Kohli Hosts Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj For Dinner in His London House Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Report.

