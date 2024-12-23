AP Dhillon’s live concert in Chandigarh, which is a part of The Brownprint Tour 2024, turned chaotic for many attendees as reports of thefts emerged from the crowd. As per reports, around 50 mobile phones, including iPhones worth up to INR 1 lakh, gold jewellery, wallets and other valuables were pickpocketed during the event at Rally Ground, Sector-25. Despite tight security, the thefts occurred, leaving fans distressed. The police have received nearly 40 online complaints, along with written complaints from several victims, detailing stolen items such as iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other valuables. ‘At Least We Know What’s Real and What’s Not’: AP Dhillon Shares Proof of Getting Blocked by Diljit Dosanjh After Latter Denies.

AP Dhillon Fans Robbed During His Chandigarh Concert

#BreakingNews: 'Mobile Heist' at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Chandigarh concert Thieves manage to steal nearly 50 mobile phones from the crowd @kaur_poviet brings in more info | @shwetaasinghtn pic.twitter.com/6ZqytwEKi8 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 23, 2024

