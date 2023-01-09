A bus driver under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been getting a lot of appreciation and praise online from the netizens for his random act of kindness. The man was seen distributing packets of snacks and biscuits to kids on the street. The children accept the food items with big smiles on their faces. The footage was shared on Instagram and has cheered many internet users, gaining millions of views. The clip was initially shared by Instagram user “favaseeeyy”. From Kerala Woman Helping Blind to NY Toddler Baking Cookies for Frontline Heroes, These Acts of Kindness Will Warm Your Heart.

