Random Acts of Kindness Day celebrates and encourage random acts of kindness towards other beings. It is just a day to honour kindness. Countries observe the day on different dates. In New Zealand, Random Acts of Kindness Day 2020 is on September 1. A little act of kindness can change someone’s life. Not only do such acts bring joy to the receiver, but also spread positive reactions to the giver too. As we observe the day, in this article, we bring you viral videos that show many individuals and their random acts of kindness towards the other. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and there are many clips which surfaced on the internet showing how kindness conquers during the COVID-19 era. From Kerala woman helping a blind man to NY toddler baking cookies for frontline heroes, these acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic will warm your heart.

Woman Helps Blind Man Get Into a Bus

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍 உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

A woman was caught on camera helping a blind man catch a bus. Wearing a saree, she was seen running down the road, towards a state transport bus, appearing to ask the conductor to wait, as she runs back and gets the blind man, holding his hand and helping him to get into the bus. The video was later confirmed being from Kerala, India.

Football Coach Stops Student From Committing Suicide

Last year, this video made a significant difference in the community. The heroic moment captured at a High School’s CCTV at the US State of Oregon, shows a high school football coach, disarming a suicidal student, then hugs to comfort him. The surveillance video went viral on the internet, and people were hailing the coach as a ‘hero,’ for saving him with his spontaneous act of kindness.

Girl Bakes and Delivers Cookies for COVID-19 Frontline Warriors

The three-year-old little girl, Mia Villa, from New York, is praised online, for her adorable act of kindness towards the COVID-19 frontline warriors. With the help of her mother, the little girl has so far made over 1,000 cookies and delivered them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments, along with a hand-drawn picture.

Nashville Woman Brings Neighbourhood Together With Balcony Performances

Maria Kristner Conti, a violinist, who began mini violin performances from her Lenox Village balcony in Nashville, Tennessee, after she lost her father, who died from COVID-19, brought the neighbourhood together. Out of that heartbreak, Conti began her violin performances, playing for her neighbours, each night and her act of kindness, during a pandemic, won hearts.

These are some of the videos that captured many random acts of kindness, as the world continues to battle with the pandemic. It is a stressful time, and even the smallest gesture of humanity can make a significant difference in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).