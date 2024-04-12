A wild elephant has been rescued from the water-filled pit in Kottappady region of Ernakulam district in Kerala on Friday, April 12, 2024. The Jumbo had fell into the pit, post which Section 144 CrPC was announced in the area of Kotappadi panchayat for 24 hours to tranquilise and rescue the elephant. The Chief Wildlife Warden had also given permission to tranquilise the elephant when the weather is suitable. However, the Wildlife Department and the police were able to rescue the elephant without the use of tranquiliser. Kerala: Wild Elephant Falls Into Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam District, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Wild Elephant Rescued From Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam

#WATCH | Wild elephant rescued from the water-filled pit in Kottappady of Ernakulam district in Kerala pic.twitter.com/i0FWRvLiSq — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)