A wild elephant fell into a water-filled pit in Kottappady of Ernakulam district in Kerala on Friday, April 12, 2024. According to reports, Section 144 CrPC has been announced in the area of Kotappadi panchayat for 24 hours to tranquilise and rescue the elephant. The Chief Wildlife Warden has given permission to tranquilise the elephant when the weather is suitable. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Falls Into Well in Chittoor, Rescued by Officials (Watch Video).

Wild Elephant Falls Into Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam District

#WATCH | Kerala: A wild elephant fell into a water-filled pit in Kottappady of Ernakulam district. Efforts are underway to rescue it. Section 144 CrPC has been announced in the area of Kotappadi panchayat for 24 hours to tranquilise and rescue the elephant. The Chief Wildlife… pic.twitter.com/gnBardXKV6 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

