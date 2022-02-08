KFC on Monday apologised following an outrage on social media over a post from its Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir. "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," according to a message on KFC India official account on Twitter.

See Tweet by KFC India:

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

See Other Tweets:

Shame on you KFC #BoycottKFC — Apurva Singh (@iSinghApurva) February 7, 2022

Every brand should realise that this is not old india...this is new india won't tolerate anything on national sovereignty #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/rOcwyD05e1 — NIKHIL KASHYAP 🐄 (@Nikhilattacks) February 7, 2022

I was a die hard fan of kfc. But not more than our country,@KFC_India be indian buy Indian. #BoycottKFC #BoycotHyundai pic.twitter.com/19wjUHb51I — Ritikesh Singh (@itsritikesh) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)