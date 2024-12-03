Kim Kardashian knows how to make headlines and create a buzz whenever she is in the spotlight. Her latest style is no exception. While most people tend to layer up around this time of the year, Kim is busy breaking fashion barriers and setting her own trends. The fashion icon turns heads in a sleek all-white SKIMS bikini. The outfit features a cropped top with a front tie detail and matching bikini bottoms. The bottoms have stringy sides tied with ribbons for added oomph factor. But what really catches everyone’s attention is her choice of unexpected accessories. She pairs the bikini with a printed ski mask and chunky knee-high boots. Her unusual outfit choice for this time of the year is now going viral online. Kim Kardashian Channels Vintage Glamour in Stunning Sheer Lingerie for Latest Photoshoot, See Jaw-Dropping Pictures.

Kim Kardashian Creates a Buzz in All-White Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

