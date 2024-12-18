Kim Kardashian is constantly setting new trends with her unique style and impeccable sartorial picks. Recently, Kim revealed that she had fractured her left foot earlier this month. The injury left the reality TV star bound to a scooter to move around. But the fashion icon is not letting the injury become an obstacle. She is once again in the spotlight for her style, but not for reasons fans may think. In her latest post, Kim shows off her wild, high-heeled cast wrapped around her foot. Kim took to social media to share a photo of her cast that is shaped like a fashionable wedge heel. Trust Kim to make a style statement no matter what! View the viral picture below. Kim Kardashian Breaks the Internet With All-White Bikini Look, Reality TV Star Rewrites Winter Fashion Rules in Unexpected Outfit! (View Pictures).

Kim Kardashian Shows Off High-Heeled Cast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)