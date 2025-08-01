The viral videos of comedian Kaviraj Singh have sparked outrage online, with many accusing the comedian of crossing the line of humour to outright misogyny. It all started when content creator Aman Pandey took to his Instagram account to slam the comedian and call out his stand-up. Kusha Kapila has also criticised Kaviraj for using offensive language against female influencers in the ‘joke.’ In the clip, the comedian attempts to pass off derogatory comments as humour. He said, “R***i is a profession, guys. Sex worker ko Hindi mein r***i kehte hain. Halaanki saare log r***i nahi kehte. Kai log influencer bhi kehte hain.” Taking to her story, Kusha wrote, “Is this disgusting? Yes. Am I shocked? No,” further highlighting this wasn’t an isolated incident. ‘I Am Sorry for What I Said’: Comedian Samay Raina Expresses Regret in 'India’s Got Latent Case', Says ‘Will Be Careful Such a Thing Does Not Happen Again.’

