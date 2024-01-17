The latest season of Koffee With Karan will conclude with a judgment-filled finale. The last episode will feature comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh as the 'special jury' on the gossip-couch. The finale promo also features popular internet sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani. Karan was seen hosting a short interview session with Orry, exploring conversations regarding Orry's love life. One of the topics that Orry addressed during the discussion with Karan was his dating life. Sharing this enticing promo on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote in the caption, “This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are not holding back to share their insights on the couch!” Take a look at the promo clip below. Alia Bhatt Confesses on Koffee With Karan That She Wants to Marry Ranbir Kapoor! - Watch Video.