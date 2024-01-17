The latest season of Koffee With Karan will conclude with a judgment-filled finale. The last episode will feature comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh as the 'special jury' on the gossip-couch. The finale promo also features popular internet sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani. Karan was seen hosting a short interview session with Orry, exploring conversations regarding Orry's love life. One of the topics that Orry addressed during the discussion with Karan was his dating life. Sharing this enticing promo on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote in the caption, “This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are not holding back to share their insights on the couch!” Take a look at the promo clip below. Alia Bhatt Confesses on Koffee With Karan That She Wants to Marry Ranbir Kapoor! - Watch Video.

Finale promo of KWK8 features Orry, Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila & Other Comedians:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)