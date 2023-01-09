FIFA World Cup winner and footballing legend Lionel Messi, who is also a global brand ambassador of Byju's, shared a message on Instagram promoting the "Education For All" initiative. The legend on his Instagram post shared a picture of him doing namaste and admitted through the message in his post that children are the future and they deserve equal opportunities irrespective of the situations they come from. Thus, Byju's through their "Education For All" campaign is helping them. Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe Part II: Argentina and France’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Stars Chase Ballon d’Or Trophy.

Lionel Messi Bats for ‘Education For All’ Initiative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)