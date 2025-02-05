We often come across viral videos of beauty treatments and trends gone wrong. Tattooing the lips for a semi-permanent tint is a common beauty trend. However, it is always important to consider medical history and allergies when trying something new. Tash Evans, a 21-year-old from Manchester, UK, learned this lesson the hard way. Tash had her lips tattooed on January 18. The one-and-a-half-hour procedure involved injecting a pigment into her lips to create a semi-permanent tint. However, things took an unexpected turn. The treatment resulted in an extreme allergic reaction, leaving her with ballooned lips. Watch the viral video below. Microblading Gone Wrong, Leaves Woman with 'Monster Brows'! Salon Owner 'Hurt' with Viral Pictures.

Lipstick Tattoo Left Woman With Ballooned Lips

