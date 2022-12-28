A tourist in Arizona has captured one of the oldest creatures still living among us. The computer software engineer from Israel spotted a colony of prehistoric triops, a tadpole shrimp that has existed for hundreds of millions of years. The cool creatures are called triops or “living fossils” and this video of them was captured at the landmark rock formation the Wave, which spans the border of Utah and the Grand Canyon State. Check out this video of the creatures dating back to dinosaurs here. Sea Dragon Fossil Video Goes Viral! Watch Rare 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Fossil Discovered in UK Reservoir.

Living Fossils Dating Back to Dinosaurs Spotted

Amazing living fossils dating back to dinosaurs found in Arizona https://t.co/lTQhUvSWeI pic.twitter.com/UoaKyCI1Wc — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2022

