In between routine maintenance on a U.K. reservoir, a very rare 180 million-year-old sea dragon fossil was discovered by the scientists. The long Ichthyosaur fossil was found during a routine draining of a lagoon at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve. Ichthyosaurs, whose name means “fish lizard,” are distant relatives of lizards and snakes, and were not considered dinosaurs. The fossil is believed to be the biggest and most complete skeleton found to date and was found out by Joe Davis. 'Baby Yingliang' Dinosaur Embryo Perfectly Preserved Inside A 72-Million-Old Fossil Egg in Southern China (WATCH VIDEO).

One Of The Biggest Animals In The Sea Worldwide!

