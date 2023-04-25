A video of a man petting and kissing a whale is going viral on social media. The heartwarming was shared on Instagram by an eco-tourism company called Silver Shark Adventures. The video shows a man petting a whale named Margarita and even going on to kiss it on the head. The video, which has now gone viral on social media shows a man named Adam Ernster, a cameraman and a naturalist, leaning from the boat and petting whale Margarita, which is said to be one of the most friendly whales. The video also shows Adam showering the whale with kisses. Humpback Whale Swallows Two Girls in California, Is the Viral Video Real or Fake? Here’s the Fact Check.

Man Pets and Kisses Whale

