A video is going viral that suggests a humpback whale swallowed two girls in California. This claim is being made in a Facebook post that goes on to state, “A humpback whale swallows two girls in California." It narrates the tale of two girls kayaking in Avila Beach, California were "swallowed" but after some time was "spat" out by the marine mammal. Well, the video is real but that’s not how the incident that took place on November 2, 2022, unfolded.

This video is going viral again because of a new Facebook post. Its caption reads, "A humpback whale swallows two girls in California."

