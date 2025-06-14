A tourist visiting the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona has been caught on camera destroying a delicate artwork while attempting to pose for a photo. The man sat on a Swarovski-studded "Van Gogh" chair, an intricate piece by Italian artist Nicola Bolla, causing it to collapse under his weight. Video footage shows the tourist losing balance and grabbing the wall as the fragile chair crumbled. He was accompanied by a woman, who had earlier mimed sitting without touching the artwork. Instead of reporting the damage, the pair quickly left the gallery. The museum shared the incident on social media, sparking criticism over careless tourist behaviour. Eco-activists Throw Soup at Mona Lisa in Paris.

Man Destroys Swarovski Crystals-Studded ‘Van Gogh’ Chair for Photo

