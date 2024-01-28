A video showed two protesters demanding "the right to healthy, sustainable food." It's not the first time Leonardo da Vinci's 16th-century masterpiece has been targeted by environmental activists.Protesters threw soup at the glass-protected Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

In a video of the stunt, two women can be seen splashing orange-colored soup on the artwork while one of them shouts: "What's more important — art or the right to healthy, sustainable food? Our agricultural system is sick."

The painting is encased in bullet-proof glass and is unlikely to have been damaged by the action.

It's not the first time Leonardo da Vinci's 16th-century masterpiece has been targeted.

In May 2022, an activist threw cake at the painting.

Climate activists seeking to pressure governments to do more to tackle global warming and phase out fossil fuels have staged similar protests in other European capital cities, including Rome, London and Vienna.

