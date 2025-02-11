Chitrakoot’s in-charge minister, Manohar Lal alias Mannu Kori, has grabbed attention after a video of him dancing at an orchestra party went viral. The minister was seen giving a live performance on stage, enjoying the event with enthusiasm. The video has been widely circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions from the public. While some appreciated his lively spirit, others questioned the appropriateness of a minister participating in such performances. Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Finds No 'Aloo' in 'Aloo Ki Sabzi' While Eating Mid-Day Meal During School Inspection, Video of Him Looking for Potatoes Goes Viral.

UP Minister Manohar Lal Performs on ‘Dede Pyar De’ at Orchestra Party

