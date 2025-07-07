Amid the matcha fever, an elderly woman’s reaction to the green beverage has gone viral online. The senior citizen of The Goodfellows’ initiative by Shantanu Naidu, late Ratan Tata’s trusted mentee, was captured trying the matcha, and her adorable reaction is unmissable. “Matchasathi Naiye Hey,” the Instagram post accurately captioned for the elderly woman who later convinces Shantanu to stay loyal to his ‘chai.’ In addition, she was made to try a croissant, to which, in a later frame, she asks the tea seller for a cream roll, showcasing her love for the desi menu. At the time of writing, the video garnered over two million views and reactions from social media users. Matcha 101: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.

Elderly Woman’s Adorable Take on Matcha With Shantanu Naidu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodfellows India (@goodfellowsindia)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

