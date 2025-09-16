Social media platforms, including Instagram, are currently filled with AI-generated women in sarees. We have Nano Banana to thank for the trend spam. Nano Banana is Google DeepMind’s image-editing model available in the Google Gemini app that allows users to transform their everyday pictures into dreamy portraits. Users have been living out their vintage fantasies using the AI model. However, not everyone is impressed. Ratan Tata’s mentee, Shantanu Naidu, who is popular as the business tycoon’s ‘millennial friend’, roasted the latest AI saree trend, and his reaction is relatable AF! With his peak millennial energy, he posted the Instagram reel, saying, “Itna lazy ho gaya tum…” His viral video will make you exclaim, “exactly”!

Shantanu Naidu Roasts Google Gemini AI Saree Trend

