Late industrialist Ratan Tata's mentee, Shantanu Naidu, is set to expand his innovative reading project, "Bookies", to Jaipur on December 8. The initiative, which encourages people to gather in public spaces for silent reading sessions, was previously launched in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Naidu shared the news on LinkedIn and Instagram, inviting participants to sign up for the Jaipur event, stating, "Jaipur, it’s time :) We will see you on Sunday the 8th at Jaipur Bookies 🐪📖📕❤️ Sign up for the launch below ☺️ SO EXCITED !!!" He emphasised that Bookies aims to combat distractions and foster a love for reading, especially in an era dominated by short attention spans and mobile phone use. By creating a sense of community around reading, Naidu hopes to make it a shared habit. ‘Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse,’ Ratan Tata’s Mentee and Millennial Friend Shantanu Naidu Pays Tribute to the Late Industrialist in a Heartfelt Post.

Shantanu Naidu to Launch 'Bookies' Project in Jaipur

