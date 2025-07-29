We are drinking too much matcha. So much so that the supplies are running out. Japan reported a shortage of matcha as demand surges globally. The bright green Japanese beverage can be found in everything – from lattes to doughnuts and more. The global matcha craze is driven by social media, with influencers sharing brewing tips, reviews and recipes. The demand has skyrocketed. And as a result, prices have also soared. Meanwhile, Instagram is filled with matcha memes and funny reels that are too relatable for the matcha lovers, even for those who may not be fond of the green beverage. Let’s check out viral matcha memes that capture the craze. Matcha 101: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.
Matcha Supplies Are Running, Meanwhile Matcha Lovers
View this post on Instagram
There's Something So Magical
View this post on Instagram
This Will Catch a Lot of Us!
View this post on Instagram
How Adorable!
View this post on Instagram
Tag a Matcha Lover!
View this post on Instagram
LOL, Who Else?
View this post on Instagram
Matcha Can Heal Us
View this post on Instagram
Relatable Much?
View this post on Instagram
Who Else?
View this post on Instagram
That Matcha Girl
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)