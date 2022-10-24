Actress, humanitarian and royal Meghan Markle is having a tough time post her “bimbo” comment while comparing her stint as briefcase girl for the American game show Deal or No Deal in 2006. Meghan claimed she ultimately quit the show because she was tired of being objectified. Her comments are not taken too kindly. Her Deal or No Deal co-stars Lisa Gleave and Claudia Jordan refuted her claims that models were treated as “bimbos.” Meanwhile, netizens have gone overboard unearthing raunchy projects of Meghan Markle, especially post-2006. And the result does not look too great for the Duchess of Sus. Earlier, a clip of Meghan performing oral sex in a car for the drama series 90210 caused a meltdown online. And now another video showing Meghan in a sexy scene with a male co-star is doing rounds on the micro-blogging platform. The ‘sex act’ clip is from the 2013 romcom Random Encounters where Meghan Markle played the role of a bedhopping party girl, who is seen undressing and seducing her male co-star, actor Michael Rady. Here’s how netizens are reacting to another raunchy movie scene featuring Meghan.

Meghan Markle as Bedhopping Party Girl in Random Encounters

Meghan Markle complained about being “objectified” on Deal or no Deal Yet, she went on to film this… 🤭 gotta appreciate her “brain” pic.twitter.com/2sAbI41aoN — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) October 21, 2022

Netizens Seem Not Too Happy With Meghan

Meghan Markle's Oral Sex Scene From 90210

Meghan Markle did oral sex scene on '90210' two years after leaving 'Deal or No Deal' 'bimbo' gig https://t.co/SRdzhHnI4e pic.twitter.com/PSfNPbU5tm — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2022

Distractors Going All Out

She’s such a star. Featured on Tubi. Random Encounters. pic.twitter.com/8gzHeE7ltp — Talk2Hoof (@Talk2Hoof) October 21, 2022

