Meghan Markle’s XXX scene of her performing oral sex in a car from 2008 episode of 90210 has resurfaces and of course fans are going crazy. Years before she met and wed Prince Harry, joined the royal family, and then withdrew once again, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in the debut episode of the show- 90210. When it debuted in 2008, the show quickly gained popularity among young people around the world, but Meghan only appeared for a short while. Meghan, who had experience as a model on Deal or No Deal and rose to fame in the 2011 legal drama Suits, played a small part in this show. And one XXX clip in particular has drawn the attention of admirers online. The first episode of the revived 90210 TV series included a brief but subtle moment in which Meghan engages in oral sex in a high school parking lot. Prince Harry Shares the Moment He Realised Meghan Markle Was His 'Soulmate'.

The premiere episode, which debuted in 2008, has Meghan's character Wendy giving Ethan (Dustin Milligan) a blow job while he is seated behind the wheel of his vehicle. It was the middle of the day when the graphic scene occurred while Annie Wilson (Shanae Grimes), a quiet woman, sees Ethan in his car and follows after him before realising what is happening.

In the 2005 movie A Lot Like Love, Meghan's role is merely referred to as a "hot girl" on her IMDB page. She co-stars in the film with lead actor Ashton Kutcher as a "hot girl" who tries to flirt with his Oliver Martin character on a plane. Interestingly, Ashton was uninterested, and his colleague ended up chit-chatting with her instead. Meghan is best recognised for her role as Rachel Zane in the television series Suits, which she has played since 2011.

