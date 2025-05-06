One of the biggest fashion moments of the year, the Met Gala 2025, is here on the first Monday of May. Held at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute in New York City, this year’s Met explored Black Dandyism with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Although many A-listers skipped the annual fundraiser this year, the Met Gala still delivered fashionable looks. However, a few of them turned into meme-worthy moments. After Rihanna revealed she is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky and flaunted her baby bump on the Met Gala carpet, her loyal fanbase lamented their ongoing wait for new music from the singer. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s big hat return, and Teyana Taylor’s Disney villain look became instant talking points. Here are the best Met Gala 2025 funny memes and hilarious jokes that you must see. Met Gala 2025: Indian Stars Make Heads Turn With Theme Black Dandy.

Met Gala Funny Memes That You Must See

SRK met Gala debut pic.twitter.com/iFukTFubKW — SKZ MEMES 🥠 (@StayTishaa) May 5, 2025

All Of Us in Our PJs

Judging Met Gala outfits even though I am sleepy and it's f**king 3:30Am pic.twitter.com/xCvDwcuAuc — SKZ MEMES 🥠 (@StayTishaa) May 5, 2025

Rihanna Expecting Her Third Child

Rihanna, when we said R9, we meant the album… not 9 kids. pic.twitter.com/N4LYhPOAR1 — ۟ (@headnavy) May 5, 2025

Meanwhile Rihann's Fans

rihanna pregnant again that album is NEVER coming #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/qihpQlQeMz — ໊ (@akajosegyal) May 5, 2025

LOL

finding our Rihanna is actually pregnant again and not releasing that album at the met gala pic.twitter.com/96vUKouoyK — mac ｡°❀ 🫧 (@onlyangeleclerc) May 5, 2025

Zendaya's Big Hat Return

zendaya’s big hat has arrived at the 2025 met gala pic.twitter.com/cjzJr7jwTF — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 5, 2025

The Resemblance!

Chuck bass after opening a speakeasy before algebra class https://t.co/6gmpcThXJs — miriam (@m1riamh) May 5, 2025

Teyana Taylor’s Disney Villain Look

This Never Gets Old

